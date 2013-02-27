StockConsultant.com - Breakout alerts for (NASDAQ:LPSN), (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bridgewater, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --StockConsultant.com provides automated stock consulting on over 6000 US equities. Each detailed stock report contains easy to use technical analysis indicators, charts, and news to fine tune stock entry and exits. Today’s stocks (NASDAQ:LPSN) and (NASDAQ:SRPT) are from our daily "Stocks to Watch" list and found using the site's powerful stock screen for breakouts.



LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY. The company is a provider of online engagement solutions through a cloud-based platform. LPSN has been under accumulation and forming a bottom below 14 over the past 4 months. The stock has now rose above 14 and is a confirmed breakout into the upside gap.



Abbreviated LPSN support and resistance map:



CURRENT PRICE 14.5, just above resistance, 14.03 ± 0.24, type triple, strength 9



RESISTANCE ABOVE +7.6% at 15.6 ± 0.27, type double, strength 5

+13.3% at 16.43 ± 0.28, type single, strength 3



SUPPORT BELOW -3.2% at 14.03 ± 0.24, type triple, strength 9

-8.7% at 13.24 ± 0.23, type triple+, strength 10



LPSN breakout details:



BREAKOUT CONFIRMED breakout above 14.27, no resistance in area just above.

Type: True breakout from triple resistance.

Target: 15.41, 6.3% Stop: 14.1, Loss: 2.8%, Profit/Loss ratio: 2.2 : 1 - Good



Full LPSN report with stock charts and analysis here:



http://www.stockconsultant.com/consultnow/basicplus.cgi?symbol=LPSN



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA. The biopharmaceutical company is engaged in the developing of novel RNA-based therapeutics for rare and infectious diseases. SRPT has been building a base in the 25 to 30 price area for the past 3 months. The stock is has now moved above 30 and is now a confirmed breakout.



Abbreviated SRPT support and resistance map:



CURRENT PRICE 31.64, just above resistance, 29.22 ± 1.61, type triple+, strength 10



RESISTANCE ABOVE None.



SUPPORT BELOW -7.6% at 29.22 ± 1.61, type triple+, strength 10

-18.8% at 25.68 ± 1.41, type triple+, strength 10

-28.6% at 22.58 ± 1.24, type single, strength 1



SRPT Breakout details:



BREAKOUT CONFIRMED breakout above 30.81, no resistance in area just above.

Type: True breakout from triple+ resistance.

Target: 38.5, 21.7% Stop: 28.71, Loss: 9.3%, Profit/Loss ratio: 2.3 : 1 - Good



Full SRPT report with stock charts and analysis here:



http://www.stockconsultant.com/consultnow/basicplus.cgi?symbol=SRPT



To subscribe:http://www.stockconsultant.com/signup.html



Disclosure: StockConsultant.com and its employees are not registered investment advisors and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Please check with a registered investment advisor before making any investment decisions.



For full disclaimer visit:http://www.stockconsultant.com/disclaimerpage.html