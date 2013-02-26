Stocks Catching Investors Interest: (OTCQB: MMAX), (OTCQB: BFLD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --MMax Media Inc. (OTCQB: MMAX) stock is at $0.075, up 1150 percent from its previous close of $0.01. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 2.396 million shares and the stock has made the up movement with high volume, showing bullish trend. It is likely to maintain its stance in the short run and medium run. The stock is likely to go up to $0.08 level in the coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.09.



MMax Media is engaged in location based marketing industry and offers mobile marketing services. The company is based out of Florida.



Find out if this is the moment traders have been looking for before trading MMAX here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MMAX



Brookfield Resources Inc. (OTCQB: BFLD) traded in the range of $0.04 and $0.09 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.07 and is at $0.05, down 18.03 percent from its previous close of $0.06, with 4.436 million shares volume. Its MACD chart shows neutral trend. The stock may go as high as $0.06 level in the coming trading sessions. Brookfield Resources’ first support level is at $0.04. Upon breaching this level, the stock may fall down to $0.03 level.



Brookfield Resources is engaged in the business of exploring natural resource properties. The company is based out of Canada.



Find out more on BFLD here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BFLD



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009