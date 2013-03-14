Stocks for the Next Leg Up: Netflix (NFLX), Spirit Aerosystems (SPR), Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT)

Bridgewater, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2013 --This week using the StockConsultant breakout screen we found three stocks getting ready to rally the next leg up to higher price levels. What our screen found was stocks Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE: SPR), and Sarepta Therapeutics` Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT).



Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) founded in 1997 is a company specializing in subscription service streaming movies and TV episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. NFLX over the past two months has consolidated in the 175 to 190 price area forming a flag pattern just below the 52 week high. Today the stock is approaching the breakout price of 194.01 and start of new leg higher.



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE: SPR) founded in 2005 is a company specializing in the design and manufacture of commercial aero structures and systems. SPR has been forming a base over the past two months between 16 and 17.5 and is now edging higher into the price gap that extends up to the next resistance level at 21.7. Today the stock is nearing a continuation breakout watch and gap fill above 18.72.



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) founded in 1980 is a company is engaged in the development of novel RNA-based therapeutics for rare and infectious diseases. SRPT has been building a base in the 25 to 31 price area over the past 3 months. The stock has been under heavy accumulation over the past 10 days and has a breakout watch above 31.87 for the next leg higher.



