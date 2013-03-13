Stocks in Focus: (NASDAQ: ZIOP), (NASDAQ: OCZ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) announced the initiation of a randomized, open label Phase 2 clinical study of Ad-RTS IL-12 in combination with palifosfamide to treat patients with non-resectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.



The two-part, multi-center U.S. study will enroll up to 68 patients with non-resectable, recurrent or metastatic breast cancer who have visible lesions or lesions accessible by injection. The study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug combination of Ad-RTS IL-12 and palifosfamide. Ad-RTS IL-12 is a targeted and controlled DNA-based therapeutic designed to express interleukin-12 (IL-12), a protein important for an immune response to cancer. Palifosfamide is a potent bi-functional DNA alkylating agent.



Find out if this is the moment investors been waiting for before trading ZIOP here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ZIOP



OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCZ) announced that it has entered into a $30 million loan and security agreement with Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. This loan agreement consists of a $15 million term loan and a $15 million revolving loan facility.



"Obtaining this new credit facility is the first step in providing OCZ with a complete capital structure going forward. This capital will be used to strengthen the business, fund future growth, and support emerging enterprise opportunities," said Ralph Schmitt, CEO of OCZ Technology. "I am pleased with the operational improvements our team is making as we continue building a profitable OCZ which is focused on designing innovative, best-in-class Solid State Storage solutions for our valued customers."



OCZ Technology Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solid state drives (SSDs) and computer components.



Find out where OCZ could be headed by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=OCZ



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.

For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009