Stocks in Focus: (NASDAQ:WEN), (NYSE:SPF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 30, 2012.



Highlights from the fourth quarter include:



- Consolidated revenues were $629.9 million, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to $615.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

- Wendy's North America Company-operated restaurant same-store sales decreased 0.2 percent during the fourth quarter, compared to a 5.1 percent increase a year ago. Franchise same-store sales in North America decreased 0.6 percent during the quarter.



"As we look to 2013, we are optimistic about our product pipeline and marketing plans," Brolick said. The Wendy's Company is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company.



Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF) announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.



2012 Fourth Quarter Highlights included Net income of $486.9 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, vs. $15.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.



2012 Fiscal Year Highlights included Net income of $531.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, vs. net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.05 per share.



Scott Stowell, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "I am proud of our strong 2012 financial performance, which is proof of both the significant progress we've made executing our strategy and the lift we've experienced from the beginning of a real market recovery.”



