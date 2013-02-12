Stocks in Focus: (NASDAQ:ZNGA), (NYSE:GNW)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 ---Shares of gaming companies like Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) surged last week on the prospect of online gambling becoming legalized.



Although New Jersey Governor Chris Christie vetoed a bill that would allow gambling over the internet in the state of New Jersey for the second time, he stated that if certain amendments were made he would allow a 10-year trial period.



Zynga is the world's leading provider of social game services with 311 million monthly active users playing its games. The company in October signed a deal with bwin.party to begin offering real money online Poker and Casino games in the UK market.



Find out more on ZNGA by getting the free full report here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ZNGA



Lenders now are able to offer simplified and expanded national mortgage underwriting guidelines that allow lower credit scores and eliminate nearly all geographic restrictions using new Simply Underwrite (SM) guidelines from Genworth U.S. Mortgage Insurance (USMI), a unit of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).



"Simply Underwrite provides expanded guidelines that are easy for customers to understand and use, while maintaining prudent underwriting standards that allow us to appropriately manage risk," said John Clifford, senior vice president, commercial operations of Genworth USMI.



Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) is a financial security company. It provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions.



Find out where GNW could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=GNW



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009