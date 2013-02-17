Stocks in Focus: (NYSE:CTL). (NYSE:AMX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2013 --CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) reported solid operating revenues, operating cash flow and free cash flow for fourth quarter and full-year 2012.



Operating revenues for fourth quarter 2012 were $4.58 billion compared to $4.65 billion in fourth quarter 2011. Operating expenses, excluding special items, decreased to $3.89 billion from $4.06 billion in fourth quarter 2011. Operating cash flow, excluding special items, increased to $1.91 billion from $1.85 billion in fourth quarter 2011.



For the full-year 2012, operating revenues increased to $18.4 billion from $15.4 billion for 2011. Operating cash flow, excluding special items, was $7.7 billion for 2012 compared to $6.5 billion in 2011.



CenturyLink is the third largest telecommunications company in the United States.



America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) reported lower profits. The Company, reported an 8.2 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, missing analysts’ expectations, as revenue fell due to currency weakness outside of Mexico.



Fourth-quarter profit slipped to 14.962 billion pesos ($1.16 billion) from 16.307 billion pesos a year earlier.



América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services primarily in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The company offers mobile and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, long-distance, public telephony, and network interconnection services.



América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico, Mexico.



