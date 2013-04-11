Stocks in Focus: (NYSE:GE), (NYSE:ABX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2013 --Despite a sharp up movement in its previous trading session, General Electric (NYSE:GE) Company is still up 2.25 percent for the year. It has grown 20.99 percent in the past 52 weeks. The stock closed 2.25 percent higher at $23.58 on volume of 39.77 million shares. Its average trading volume stands at 34.34 shares. General Electric shares currently face resistance at around $23.78. The stock has support at around $23.45. It is trading above its 20 day and 50 day moving averages, which is a bullish signal.



General Electric commands market capitalization of $245.19 billion and its stock trades at beta of 1.61.



Find out if GE could maintain the momentum by getting the free and full trend analysis report here:



Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stock closed at $24.46, 8.36 percent lower. The stock traded in the range of $24.26 and $26.02 during the session and is currently below its 20 days moving average price of $24.49. Barrick Gold Corporation gained 28.08 percent so far this year. Its Price beta is 0.43, implying low volatility. Barrick Gold Corporation stock is in bearish phase and its first resistance level is at $24.55. On the downside, its first support is at $24.35.



Upon breaching this level, its second support level is at $24.30. Barrick Gold Corporation commands market capitalization of $24.49 billion.



Find out what the market could have in store for ABX here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=ABX



