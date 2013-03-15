Stocks in the News: (NASDAQ: CERS), (NYE: CHK)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2013 --Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its common stock, offered at a price to the public of $4.20 per share. The gross proceeds to Cerus from this offering are expected to be approximately $35.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by Cerus.



The offering is expected to close on or about March 19, 2013, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cerus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase at the public offering price up to an aggregate of 1,250,000 additional shares of its common stock to cover overallotments, if any.



Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company focused on enhancing blood safety.



Find out more on where CERS could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CERS



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) announced that it is seeking a declaratory judgment in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York with respect to redeeming the Company’s 6.775% Senior Notes due 2019 at par.



Specifically, the Company is requesting the Court to confirm that a notice to redeem issued on or before March 15, 2013, as specified in the governing indenture, will be timely and effective to redeem the Notes at par, with payment to be made 60 days after such notice, pursuant to the Special Early Redemption provision of the Notes. Chesapeake desires to redeem the Notes as part of a broader refinancing of its outstanding debt obligations.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is the second-largest producer of natural gas.



Find out more on CHK here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CHK



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009