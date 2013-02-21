Stocks in the News : (NYSE:CHK), (NYSE:WFC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) stock is at $20.10, down 0.67 percent from its previous close of $20.24. Its today’s volume stands at 13.631 million shares, in comparison to its usual daily volume of 13.924 million shares. The stock opened the session at $20.79 and touched its highest price point at $20.87. Chesapeake Energy’s lowest price point for the session stood at $20.00. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend in the short term, despite its today’s down move. Its first resistance level is at $20.36. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go up to $20.55 level.



Find out more on CHK here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CHK



Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is trading in the range of $35.02 and $35.60 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 19.101 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 22.987 million shares. Its up move shows bullish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts. The stock opened at $35.05 and is at $35.54, up 1.25 percent from its previous close of $35.10. It is currently trading above its 6 days EMA of $35.24 and has its first support level at $35.12. In the intermediate time period, the stock may test $36.12 resistance level.



Find out more on WFC here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=WFC



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