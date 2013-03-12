Stocks in the News: (OTC Pink: NSRGY), (NASDAQ: DCTH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2013 --Reuters reported last month that Nestle SA's (OTC Pink: NSRGY) Nestle Health Science and Moog Inc. announced that effective immediately Nestlé Health Science will become the exclusive distributor in the U.S. and Canada for Moog's EnteraLite Infinity Pump, including compatible administration sets and accessories.



The agreement between Nestlé Health Science and Moog expands availability of a enteral delivery system that can be used across the full continuum of care - for adult and pediatric patients in the hospital and at home. The terms of this agreement are not being disclosed.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide.



Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 13, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 ended December 31, 2012, and provide an update on recent corporate progress.



Delcath Systems, Inc. (Delcath) is a development-stage, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company, focused on oncology, initially cancers in the liver. Delcath focuses on the development and clinical study of the Delcath chemosaturation system. The Delcath chemosaturation system allows the administration of concentrated regional chemotherapy by isolating the circulatory system of the targeted organ.



