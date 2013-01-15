Stocks in the News: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: COWI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ). U.S. carrier American Airlines on Monday said it amended agreements with Boeing and Airbus regarding the purchases of hundreds of planes, including a landmark 2011 aircraft order. The AMR Corp unit said in a federal filing that it has a definitive agreement with Boeing to acquire 100 737 MAX airplanes that will be equipped with more fuel-efficient engines, set for delivery from 2018 through 2022. Under the updated agreement, American said it will have the option to buy 60 additional MAX planes from 2022 to 2025. American also said in the filing that it had revised a 2011 purchase agreement with EADS unit Airbus regarding the purchase of A320 planes.



CoroWare Inc (OTCQB: COWI). Shares of COWI traded higher by an amazing 200% in trading on Monday. The volume was around 226.82M. Average volume is 14.31M. CoroWare, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, CoroWare Technologies, Inc. (CTI). Through the Company's subsidiary, CoroWare delivers custom engineering services, hardware and software products, and subscription services that benefit customers in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East.



CoroWare Technologies consists of three separately managed lines of business: CoroWare Business Solutions; Robotics and Automation and Enterprise Solutions Collaboration, which includes Collaboration and conferencing products, solutions and subscription services.



