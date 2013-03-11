New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2013 --Baristas Coffee Company Inc. (Pink:BCCI) announced that it has completed all requirements and that its application to receive a symbol to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market has been approved.



Barry Henthorn CEO commented; "This is an important step in the process of BCCI moving from the OTC to the NASDAQ Capital Market. We have worked diligently in conjunction with our advisors in order to be in a position to take this step and will continue to do so throughout the application, comments and approval process. We are committed to providing our investors transparency and oversight as we continue to develop and expand our business. We are confident that we will be able to meet all of the listing requirements to begin trading in a reasonable timeframe."



Find out more on BCCI here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BCCI



Reuters reported last month that Nestl (Pink:NSRGY) has agreed to buy U.S. medical foods company Pamlab. Nestle said it was not disclosing terms of the deal. It has also acquired U.S. firm Prometheus Laboratories, which makes tests and drugs for inflammatory bowel diseases, and UK-based CM&D Pharma Ltd, which makes a chewing gum for kidney patients.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company was formerly known as Nestlé Alimentana S.A and changed its name to Nestlé S.A. in 1977. Nestlé S.A. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.



Get the latest news and tips on how to successfully trade NSRGY here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009