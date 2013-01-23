Stocks on the Move: (NASDAQ:KERX), (NYSE:AMD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2013 --Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) is trading in the range of $3.46 and $3.92 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 4.453 million shares, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 1.285 million shares. The stock had opened at $3.49 and is at $3.83, up 13.99 percent from its previous close of $3.36. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has its first support level at $3.23 while it faces the resistance at $4.03. If the stock breaches this level, it may go as high as $4.10. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is based out of New York and develops therapies for treating renal cancer.



Find out more on KERX by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=KERX



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE:AMD) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp up movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $2.62 and has remained in $2.59 and $2.72 price range during the session so far. The stock is 10 percent higher at $2.70. Advanced Micro Devices’ first resistance level is at $2.82. The stock is up on the news of its better than expected 4Q numbers. The company reported its quarterly loss at $473 million. Its revenue for the quarter stood at $1.16 billion, down from $1.69 billion it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the last year.



Find out more on AMID by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AMID



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009