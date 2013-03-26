Stocks on the Move: (NYSE: NAT), (NYSE: BYD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2013 --Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) announced recently that the Company has entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire its twenty-first vessel, a very modern double-hull Suezmax tanker delivered from a top yard in South Korea earlier this year.



The agreed purchase price is in the region of $55 million. This first class vessel is expected to be delivered to us no later than May 15, 2013. The acquisition will be financed from the financial resources of the Company.



The acquisition represents a natural step in the further development of NAT. The Company is seeking to increase its dividend and earnings capacity through further expansion.



Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) announced earlier this month that for the first quarter of 2013, it expects adjusted EPS to range from a loss of $0.05 to a loss of $0.10. According to Market Estimates, analysts were expecting the Company to report EPS of $(0.06) for the first quarter of 2013.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (Boyd Gaming), incorporated in June 1988, is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company is an operator of 16 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties and one controlling interest in a limited liability company. It has gaming operations in Nevada, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and New Jersey. It operates in four segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Atlantic City. The Company owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii, and a captive insurance company, also in Hawaii, that underwrites travel-related insurance.



