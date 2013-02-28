Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (NASDAQ: WEN), (OTCQB: FNMAS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) traded in the range of $5.55 and $5.80 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $5.58 and is at $5.79, up 5.32 percent from its previous close of $5.50, with 4.642 million shares volume. The Wendy’s Company has traded 4.642 million shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $5.85 level in the coming trading sessions. The Wendy’s Company’s first support level is at $5.15.



The Wendy’s Company reported its fourth quarter earnings at $26.39 million, beating consensus estimate of $22.39 million.



Get the latest news on WEN here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=WEN



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMAS) stock is at $2.10, down 0.47 percent from its previous close of $2.11. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 21k shares. The stock is in neutral mode and may tumble down to $2.00. Its second support level is at $1.80. Federal National Mortgage Association has its first resistance level is at $2.25. The stock has oscillated in the range of $2.09 and $2.15.



Federal National Mortgage Association deals in secondary mortgage market. The company is based out of Washington, the District of Columbia and it was formed in 1938.



Find out more on FNMAS here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMAS



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009