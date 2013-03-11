Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (NASDAQ:CLWR), (NASDAQ:AFFY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2013 --Clearwire Corporation (NASDAQ:CLWR) traded in the range of $3.16 and $3.24 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $3.16 and is at $3.23, up 1.57 percent from its previous close of $3.18. Clearwire recorded the volume of 7.5 million shares. The stock price is trading below its short term moving average price and long term moving average price of $3.23.



Clearwire is likely to touch $3.45 in the coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go up to $3.80.



Clearwire offers wireless broadband and 4G services.



Find out more on CLWR here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CLWR



Affymax Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFY) shows neutral trend as the stock made a sharp down movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $3.29 and remained in $3.00 and $3.43 price range during the session. The stock is 7.60 percent lower at $3.04. Affymax’s first support level is at $3.03. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $2.99. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $3.10. Affymax has traded 7.699 million shares so far, in comparison to its usual trading volume of 3.823 million.



The company is a biopharmaceutical outfit and develops treatments for various ailments.



Get the latest trend analysis news on AFFY here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AFFY



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