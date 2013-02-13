Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (NASDAQ:SPWR), (NASDAQ:OCZ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) recently announced financial results for its 2012 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 30, 2012.



Key milestones achieved since third quarter included



- Installed more than 180 MW to date for 250-MW CVSR project – 130-MW grid connected

- Signed Chinese SunPower C7 Tracker concentrator joint venture agreement

- Achieved more than 25 percent blended panel cost reduction in 2012

- Finalized agreement with U.S. Bancorp for $100 million in lease financing capacity



SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and services company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



Find out more on SPWR by getting the free full report here:



http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SPWR



OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ) announced last month that it estimates the quarterly revenue to range between $65 million to $85 million in each quarter for the second and third fiscal quarters of 2013. The Company had streamlined its business, reduced its workforce and discontinued approximately 150 product variations, including approximately 80% of its lower-end value products.



OCZ Technology Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solid state drives (SSDs) and computer components primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, the Middle East, Africa, and other European countries. Founded in 2002, OCZ provides SSDs in a variety of form factors and interfaces (i.e. PCIe, SAS and SATA) to address a wide range of client and enterprise applications.



Get the latest news and hints on OCZ by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=OCZ



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/

Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009