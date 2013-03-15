Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (NYSE: HPQ), (NASDAQ: ORCL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2013 --Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE: HPQ) unveiled a new print offering built within select Samsung devices to provide users an easy way to print directly to more than 180 HP network printer models across the HP inkjet and HP LaserJet portfolios.



The collaboration demonstrates HP's continued investment and leadership in the mobile printing space by satisfying a common need for today's mobile user -- on-demand, customized printing from virtually anywhere.



By offering these capabilities and much more, this new mobile print enablement will make printing on the go easier, saving time for the mobile worker and beyond.



Hewlett-Packard Company and its subsidiaries provide products, technologies, software, solutions and services.



Find out where HPQ could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=HPQ



M.Video, a leading Russian consumer electronics retailer, has selected Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) Commerce solutions to support growth by helping to deliver a consistent and dynamic customer experience across its web, call center, mobile and social channels, along with its more than 280 stores in more than 120 cities.



The first and only publicly traded company in its sector, M.Video offers over 20,000 audio/video, digital, small and large home appliances, media and entertainment products as well as accessories, and is well known for its outstanding customer service.



Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, hosts, and supports database and middleware software, applications software, and hardware systems.



Find out if this is the moment traders been looking for before trading ORCL here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ORCL



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009