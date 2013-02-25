Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (NYSE: HPQ), (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE: HPQ) announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended Jan. 31, 2013.



First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.63, down from $0.73 in the prior-year period and above its previously provided outlook of $0.34 to $0.37 per share.



First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.82, down from $0.92 in the prior-year period and above its previously provided outlook of $0.68 to $0.71 per share.



First quarter non-GAAP earnings information excludes after-tax costs of $373 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, related to the amortization of purchased intangible assets, restructuring charges and acquisition-related charges.



For the first quarter, net revenue of $28.4 billion was down 6% year over year and down 4% when adjusted for the effects of currency.



Find out where HPQ could be headed by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=HPQ



Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) moved up on online gambling approval. Nevada governor Brian Sandoval signed legislation allowing gambling online, after the Nevada State Senate and Assembly approved the bill. Approval comes after New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie vetoed a similar bill, but said he might sign an amended version next week.



"This is an historic day for the great state of Nevada," Sandoval was quoted as saying. "Today I sign into law the framework that will usher in the next frontier of gaming in Nevada."



Zynga, which provides the popular Zynga Texas Hold 'Em and Slots apps, has looked to online gambling as a way to expand its revenue base beyond advertising and in-game purchases.



Find out more on ZNGA here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ZNGA



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009