New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (OTC:NZTCY) awarded Huawei a contract to build its new nationwide wireless network.



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Telecom) is a supplier of telecommunications and information, communications and technology (ICT) services in New Zealand and Australia. Telecom provides a range of telecommunications and ICT products and services, including local, national, international and telephone services; mobile services, data, broadband and Internet services; information technology (IT) consulting, implementation and procurement, equipment sales, and installation services.



The Company’s portfolio of IT services includes cloud computing services, managed IT services, IT outsourcing, IT software and hardware procurement, and professional services to assist organizations with business and technology investments.



Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAC) traded at $ 8.02 in the last session, which is +0.96 (13.60%). The stock has a Range of 6.98 - 8.25. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 3.00 - 8.25 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 285.26M. The stock traded a volume of 1.43M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 813,116.00.



Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. The Company has discovered, synthesized and developed seven molecules that are in development. Its lead product candidates include two topically administered dermatologic compounds tavaborole and AN2728.



