Stocks Traders Should Be Looking out For: (NASDAQ: ARNA), (NASDAQ: MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2013 --Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares climbed 5.97% to $ 10.81. The company’s president and chief executive officer, Jack Lief, said last week that the company is looking for partners to sell the medicine abroad once it clears regulatory hurdles.



Few of the Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) retail-investor stockholders blamed the US Drug Enforcement Agency of collaborating with Wall Street hedge funds to postpone the commercial release of the firm’s weight-loss pill Belviq. The DEA is gathering public comments on its planned rule making Belviq a Schedule IV controlled substance. The 30-day comment phase ends on Jan. 18, following which DEA would finalize its decision.



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arena) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.



Find out where ARNA could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ARNA



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), analysts’ comments on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology, they currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology, they have a $10.00 price target. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology. Analysts at Barclays Capital reiterated an overweight rating, they have a $10.00 price target on the stock.



Micron Technology, Inc., is a global manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices, principally NAND Flash, DRAM and NOR Flash memory, as well as other memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems for use in computing, consumer, networking, automotive, industrial, embedded and mobile products.



Find out more on MU by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MU



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009