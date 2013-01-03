Stocks Traders Should Be Looking out For: (NYSE: MTG), (NASDAQ: DNDN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2013 --MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) 2.98 +0.32 (12.03%).



WSJ states - The fiscal cliff deal left the mortgage market relatively unscathed, though "there are clouds on the horizon" as pressure to cut government spending remains, Compass Point said. The deal allows borrowers to continue deducting mortgage insurance premiums, a "meaningful win" for the housing lobby and mortgage insurers, said the firm. Shares of mortgage insurers rose, including MGIC Investment Corp. and Radian Group Inc.



MGIC Investment Corporation (MGIC) is a holding company and through wholly owned subsidiaries is a private mortgage insurer in the United States. As of December 31, 2011, the Company’s principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), was licensed in all 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.



Find out what traders and investors need to do to successfully trade MTG by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MTG



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) 5.82 +0.53 (10.02%) Among the unusual moversDNDN shares moved up during trading session after the news that it lately sold another manufacturing plant in Morris Plains, N.J. to Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. in a bid of $43 million on Monday. Dendreon Corporation (Dendreon) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics that may improve cancer treatment options for patients.



Dendreon’s product portfolio includes active cellular immunotherapy and small molecule product candidates to treat a range of cancers. Dendreon manufactures Provenge, a cure for advanced prostate cancer. Dendreon Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that improve cancer treatment options for patients.



Read the trend analysis report to find out where DNDN could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=DNDN



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009