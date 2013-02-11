Stocks Traders Should Be Looking out For: (NYSE:AMD), (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE:AMD) stock is at $2.69, up 3.67 percent from its previous close of $2.59. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 15.787 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 25.63 million shares. The stock shows bullish trend and it is likely to maintain its stance in the short run and medium run. The stock is likely to go up to $2.89 level in the coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $3.00 level.



Advanced Micro Devices is a semiconductor company and deals in microprocessor products.



Find out where AMD could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AMD



The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) traded in the range of $5.14 and $5.33 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $5.22 and is at $5.21, up 3.78 percent from its previous close of $5.02, with high volume. The Wendy’s Company has traded 2.938 million shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $5.41 level in the coming trading sessions. The Wendy’s Company’s first support level is at $5.18.



The Wendy’s Company operates quick service restaurants under franchise arrangement. It is based out of Ohio.



Find out more on WEN here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=WEN



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009