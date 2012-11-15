New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2012 --Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTC:OSGIQ), a tanker company engaged in primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, is sinking in trading today. The stock is currently trading 41.15% lower at $0.67 on volume of 6.055 million.



OSGIQ is sinking after the company announced that it filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions for itself and certain operating subsidiaries in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company plan to use the bankruptcy process to bring down its debt level substantially, reorganize other financial obligations and create a strong financial foundation for its future. The company’s shares, which traded on the NYSE, have been delisted after the company filed for bankruptcy.



Solo International (OTC:SLIO) is seeing a huge sell-off in trading today after posting significant gains in the previous trading session. The stock is currently trading 52.97% lower at $0.0475 on volume of 20.98 million, which is more than three times daily average volume of 6.01 million.



On Wednesday, SLIO had seen a huge rally. The stock rose above $0.125 on Wednesday before paring some of the gains to finish 26.25% higher. Following Wednesday’s spike, the company today provided an update today. The company said that it is aware of the recent spike and neither the company nor its officer and director are aware of any recent news, or activity or investor relation that may have caused the volume and price increase.



SLIO is an exploration mining company focusing on deposits of rare earth metals and rare earth elements (REEs).



Azia Corp. (PINK:AXXU), d/b/a Axxess Unlimited, is soaring in trading today. Shares of the emerging data flow management and digital marketing company are soaring after it announced a 201% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase for the third quarter ended September 30, 2012. The substantial increase was largely driven by increased licensing fees from AXXU’s Axxess Interlock Reporting (AIR™) system.



AXXU is currently trading 13.21% higher at $1.20 on volume of 893,637, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 5,858. The stock hit an all-time high of $1.75 today before paring some of the gains. The rally today has allowed AXXU to reverse the losses in the last few trading sessions. In the last five trading sessions, the stock has now gained 7.14%.



TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG), an Internet media and digital information technology company, is extending its gains from the previous two trading sessions in mid-day trading today. TAGG, after falling sharply last week, has rebounded in the previous two trading sessions, gaining more than 33%. The stock is up 6.04% to $0.0790 in trading today.



However, today’s gains have come on volume of just 7.56 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 56.47 million. This suggests that the bullish trend seen in the last two days maybe coming to an end.



TAGG, last week, reported that it saw a dramatic increase in unique new user count in the month of October.



