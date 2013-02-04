New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2013 --GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC:GRNH) stock is at $0.10, up 68.28 percent from its previous close of $0.06. The stock opened the session at $0.06 and touched its highest price point at $0.11. GreenGro Technologies stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.06. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term. GreenGro Technologies stock may touch $0.12 level in the coming trading sessions.



The company announced opening up its new online store. The store will feature major brands of gardening solutions. GreenGro Technologies is based out of California.



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Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) traded in the range of $28.47 and $29.20 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $29.01 and is at $28.65, down 3.64 percent from its previous close of $29.73. Facebook recorded the volume of 48.967 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 71.665 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go as high as $29.04 in the coming sessions. Its first support level stands at $28.11.



Facebook commands market capitalization of $68.56 billion. The company is involved in social networking business. Facebook is based out of Menlo Park in California and it was formed in 2004.



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