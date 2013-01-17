Stocks with Momentum Investors Should Add on Top of Their Watch-List: (NYSE: RAD), (NASDAQ: MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2013 --Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), a retail drugstore chain in the U.S., is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions. RAD has finished higher in each of the previous seven trading sessions. The stock has bounced back after falling sharply earlier in the month. RAD had slipped after it reported a 2.2% decline in same-store sales for December.



At last check, RAD was trading 1.28% higher at $1.58 on volume of 6.20 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 15.30 million. The stock has gained more than 15% in the last five trading sessions.



Find out if RAD could pick up more steam in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RAD



Another stock that has been rallying over the last two weeks is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices. MU has finished higher in each of the previous 12 trading sessions. The stock has bounced back after falling sharply late last month on disappointing first-quarter results.



MU is currently trading 1.89% higher at $7.82 on volume of 10.32 million, which is less than half of the daily average volume of 24.90 million. The stock has gained nearly 18% so far this month. MU has broken through some key technical levels as a result of the rally. The stock could see a pullback in the next few trading sessions on profit booking.



Find out more on MU by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MU



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009