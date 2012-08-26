52-Week High Stocks to Watch Next Week -- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS), and DIRECTV (NYSE:DTV) Mentioned

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2012 --http://www.PSPicks.com provides its subscribers with a free newsletter that reports up to the minute information and exclusive charts on cheap, under valued, hidden, and undiscovered stocks in the United States with the potential of fast profits. In this article we feature 52-Week High Stocks To Watch Next Week On NASDAQ and NYSE



Start making 1000% Gains trading stocks, join the newsletter at http://www.PSPicks.com



Last week investors bid up the S&P 500 Index to its highest peak in nearly four years. The S&P 500 index hit 1,426.68, its highest intraday rise since May 2008.



Even with a mid afternoon rally after encouraging news from both Europe and the Federal Reserve, the market still fell on Friday ending the week at a loss, ruining several weeks of gains for both the Dow and Nasdaq. The Dow broke its six-week streak of gains, losing 0.9 percent for the week while Nasdaq slipped 0.2 percent for the week after posting five weeks of gains.



Many stocks hit new 52-Week Highs on Friday. Among them were Amgen Inc., Cbs Corp., and Directv



1) AMGEN Inc. - Shares of Amgen Inc. sailed past their previous 52-week high on Friday to $84.65. Over the last three months, Amgen shares have increased in price. Up $15+ (21%) since May 30th, 2012. The stock is trading 5.2% above its 50-day moving average and 14.3% above its 200-day moving average.



Amgen is a biotechnology medicines company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human therapeutics based on advances in cellular and molecular biology for grievous illnesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Become a better trader!



Big board stocks are great, but Penny Stocks are better when it comes to seeing huge gains. Companies have to start somewhere and PSPicks.com shows you how to Discover Hidden Companies and profit!



The free newsletter is going to be announcing a new Hidden Company very soon. These Special Reports can at time see fast gains. The Reports are issued to members only. The last pick went up 400% in 2 days. Join the newsletter for free at http://www.PSPicks.com



2) CBS Corp. - Although trading below its average volume, Cbs Corp. shares climbed to a high of $36.63 on Friday, surpassing its previous 52-week high. Over the last three months, Cbs Corp. has gained $5.01 (15.9%) from a price of $31.54 on May 30, 2012. The stock is trading 7.5% above its 50-day moving average and 12.3% above its 200-day moving average. This may be a good target for shorting very soon.



CBS Corporation is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world.



3) DIRECTV hit a new 52-week high on Friday when it hit $52.76, 36 cents more than its previous 52-week high of $52.46. Pros are saying that it could touch $55 next week, and any dips should be taken advantage of.



Directv provides digital television entertainment primarily in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily via satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



Disclosure: PSPicks is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. This press release may contain several forward looking statements. Please read our report and visit our website for complete risks and disclosures.