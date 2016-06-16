Stockson Printing Company Rebrands as AlphaGraphics of Bel Air

Bel Air, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --Stockson Printing Company, a family-owned and -operated print shop serving Bel Air, Maryland since 1958, is pleased to announce that it has joined the AlphaGraphics network of franchise locations. The shop has rebranded as AlphaGraphics of Bel Air and has re-opened with expanded service offerings as a full service design, print and marketing center.



Serving individual and corporate clients for more than 50 years, Stockson Printing Company has established itself as a premier provider of print services. In adopting the AlphaGraphics brand name, the company is building on these core services and working to adapt its service capabilities to meet the comprehensive needs of print, design and marketing customers. Moving forward, the company will retain its superior range of print capabilities, while complementing them with graphic design, print and digital marketing, web design, signage and branding services.



"Today's customers need more than just print services—they're looking for a partner that can provide them with everything from design, to print, to marketing solutions and beyond. We recognize the growing need for this depth of services and are taking steps to make sure we can fulfill the needs of our clients," said John Stockson, Owner at AlphaGraphics of Bel Air. "We're excited to become a part of the AlphaGraphics network and look forward to delivering exceptional support to our customers."



Moving forward, AlphaGraphics of Bel Air will continue to serve independent and commercial clients throughout Northeastern Maryland and into Baltimore, as well as those customers in lower Pennsylvania. The company's adapted service offerings are specially designed to help it serve small businesses looking for a full-service print and marketing partner.



AlphaGraphics of Bel Air will continue to operate under John and Kim Stockson (2nd generation), and will remain a family-owned business through their sons, Mat, Chris and Ryan (3rd generation). The family will continue to lend their tenured expertise and professional abilities to customers.



For more information about AlphaGraphics of Bel Air or to inquire about its newly expanded capabilities as a full service print and marketing center, please visit the company's website at www.alphagraphicsbelair.com.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics is a global network of 260+ independently owned and operated business centers, united by a single purpose: to drive results for our clients. We believe in pushing boundaries to help you increase your reach. Together, we create solutions that are relevant and drive results. We do this because we are passionate about your success. Each of our team members, from the owners to the graphic designers, work as a united team to increase your ROI.