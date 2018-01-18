STOIK Books Aims to Bring the Philosophy of Stoicism to a Broader Audience

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Stoicism is a philosophy of life dating all the way back to ancient Greece. It is a system of timeless wisdom that has provided inspiration for professional athletes, top business executives, politicians, members of the military, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and more. But it is not just for the 1 percent; just about anyone in the world can benefit from the teachings of Stoicism.



Stoicism teaches and inspires people to find their own inner strength, even in the face of incredible hardships. At the end of the day, it is the way that people respond to adversity that defines their character and strength.



Once a niche philosophy that had never gained mainstream popularity, Stoicism is currently on the rise. The practice has been covered on a variety of major news outlets, and numerous celebrities have spoken out about their devotion to the philosophy. Because of this, Stoicism is now more popular than it has ever been before.



Epictetus, Seneca and Marcus Aurelius were among the original practitioners of Stoicism. They published numerous works about the ideals of the philosophy. However, these works are dense to read, making them inaccessible to much of the population. STOIK Books aims to change that with a collection of works by the authors listed above.



The set includes Epictetus's Discourses, Seneca's Letters & Essays and Aurelius's Meditations, totaling more than 700 pages. These three works are believed to be some of the most influential books ever written on the topic of Stoicism. The STOIK Books versions reformat the original English translations, repurposing them so they read more like novels than non-fiction texts.



All of the books in the set are hard-bound with elegant covers. The books come in a convenient box set for easy storage. The creators of STOIK Books have taken the time to fine-tune all of the details of these stunning volumes, delivering beautiful books that will stand the test of time.



To raise money to fund the initial production run, STOIK Books has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $5,000. The campaign will run through February. Backers who contribute $80 or more to the campaign will receive their own boxed set of STOIK Books. The company expects to begin delivering books to customers by May 2018.