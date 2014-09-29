Stomach Cancer Can Be Caused by EBV; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies have found a strong link between the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) and more than 10% of all stomach cancers (1). As study authors wrote, “Results support a role of EBV in 10.67% of the GC (gastric carcinoma) cases (1).” The National Cancer Institute states that “in 2013, it is estimated 21,600 Americans will be diagnosed with gastric cancer and 10,990 persons will die of it.” (See Cancer.gov, last modified on December 13, 2013) (2). The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help the immune system target the latent EBV. The formula of these natural products was clinically proven to reduce symptoms of an Epstein Barr Virus infection in a study that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about EBV symptoms



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Research shows that younger men tend to have EBV linked stomach cancer, and in general, more men than women develop EBV related GC. As multiple studies found, “A recent meta-analysis (an analysis of many studies) showed that young patients are more likely to have EBV positive GCs (1).”



The CBCD recommends that individuals get tested for the presence of the Epstein Barr virus. “Laboratory testing can help distinguish whether someone is susceptible to EBV infection or has a recent or past infection. Healthcare providers can test for antibodies to the following EBV-associated antigens: Viral capsid antigen (VCA), Anti-VCA IgM appears early in EBV infection and usually disappears within 4 to 6 weeks, Anti-VCA IgG appears in the acute phase of EBV infection, peaks at 2 to 4 weeks after onset, declines slightly then persists for the rest of a person’s life. Early antigen (EA) Anti-EA IgG appears in the acute phase of illness and generally falls to undetectable levels after 3 to 6 months. In many people, detection of antibody to EA is a sign of active infection.



However, 20% of healthy people may have antibodies against EA for years. EBV nuclear antigen (EBNA) Antibody to EBNA, determined by the standard immunofluorescent test, is not seen in the acute phase of EBV infection but slowly appears 2 to 4 months after onset of symptoms and persists for the rest of a person’s life. Other EBNA enzyme immunoassays may report false positive results.” (See the CDC’s page on EBV testing, last updated on January 7, 2014) (3).



“We recommend that if individuals learn that they are infected with EBV, that they take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to reduce the danger posed by the latent Epstein Barr Virus.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Click to read more about Novirin and EBV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and EBV.



References:



