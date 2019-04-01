Saint Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --Cash Homes MN, a Minnesota BBB Accredited real estate solutions company, releases the Stop Foreclosure MN Report February 2019 Editions to provide foreclosure help and awareness for Twin Cities homeowners in Anoka County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin, Scott County and Washington County in MN. This report was created to educate Minnesotans how the foreclosure process works and to take action quickly to avoid foreclosure or to stop foreclosure now!



All four editions of Cash Homes Minnesota's monthly video series are now available via their blog:



Ramsey County Edition



Hennepin County Edition



Anoka County & Washington County Edition



Carver County, Scott County and Dakota County Edition



Hosted by #1 International Bestselling Author and serial entrepreneur Jason P Jordan, each edition is a 15-25 minute dive into the MN Twin Cities properties that were scheduled to go to foreclosure auction by advertisement for that particular month. The month of February 2019 had 50 properties scheduled to go to foreclosure auction via advertisement in their respective counties.



Produced in the Cash Homes MN studios, in each edition Jordan will highlights the outcome of each county's monthly, in-person property auctions (foreclosure by advertisement), and what the outcome was. The Stop Foreclosure MN Report will brings awareness to the foreclosure situation of each property and highlights whether it was sold at auction, canceled or if the homeowner was able to use a MN affidavit of postponement to give them extra time to work with their lender.



Says host Jason P Jordan: "We are excited to release the February 2019 editions to Minnesota homeowners. We know this will help a lot of Minnesotans avoid foreclosure because of the free resources we showcase and bring awareness to a situation many think is uncommon. Owning a home is part of the American Dream and we want to help as many people keep that dream by stopping foreclosure before it even starts"



In addition to highlighting the properties scheduled for auction each month, the report also lists additional resources and bonuses to incentivize homeowners to take action immediately, in order to avoid foreclosure now. Some of the resources and bonuses are:



Minnesota Foreclosure By Action Timeline

MN Affidavit of Postponement

HUD Foreclosure Help

FREE GUIDE: 5 Ways To Stop or Avoid Foreclosure In Today's Market

Where to Find Free MN Legal Advice or a Foreclosure Counselor



The resources and bonuses listed above can be found on the Stop Foreclosure MN Report blog. Viewers can watch new editions of the report each month on the Cash Homes MN blog and on its social media platforms



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWTBp9wgMV-Nv5REN-1JJQ



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CashHomesMN/



Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cash-homes-mn/about/



In the first edition, Jordan discusses the 9 properties scheduled to go to foreclosure auction in Ramsey County during February of 2019.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3fzpOwu7Jw



Edition two highlights the 16 properties scheduled to go to foreclosure auction in Hennepin County during February of 2019.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBFSORpenLQ



The third edition highlights 9 properties in Anoka and Washing County scheduled for foreclosure auction during February of 2019.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4ZoDFJb8e0



The fourth edition showcases the 16 properties scheduled to go to foreclosure auction in Carver, Dakota and Scott Counties during February of 2019



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6N5FGWIqEY



These reports were created to help people facing foreclosure realize they are not alone and to highlight the solutions that are available to them. Once educated about the process and their options Minnesotans will be able to take the right actions to stop the pre-foreclosure or pending foreclosure fast!



About Cash Homes Minnesota

Cash Homes MN is on a mission to revitalize each street, neighborhood and city in Minnesota, one house at a time. Founded in 2018 by internationally acclaimed bestselling author Jason P. Jordan, CashHomesMN.com is the Minnesota Twin Cities area's fastest growing house buying service and is accredited by the MN Better Business Bureau (BBB): https://www.bbb.org/us/mn/saint-paul/profile/real-estate-consultant/cash-homes-mn-0704-1000020856



Their professional, experienced home buying team has been built from the ground up with the goal of helping MN homeowners sell their house fast, with no hassle, no games, no fees, and with transparency and integrity from start to finish. If a house cannot be saved from foreclosure the company is willing to make a fair cash offer on almost any type of property, in any condition, and close the deal fast to help stop foreclosures fast: http://www.cashhomesmn.com/get-a-cash-offer-today/



