Because of his unique style which combines the gritty and dark with a sense of humor, stop motion animation artist Scott Shelden has been named Lead Artist at Bluemooner Studios. Bluemooner is currently creating the stop motion animation series, "Zacki Almost Saves The Zoo", and Scott has been the artist behind creating the character puppets for the series.



As production advances more artists will be brought on board. Bluemooner Studios wants to make sure the final production has a continuity of style. Executive Producer at Bluemooner, Robert Anderson, says Scott was made Lead Artist because, "His style took our concept off the page and into three dimensions. His creations excited us all, and really solidified the project. We want Scott to have full control of the look and feel of the characters and sets. He breathed life into our project."



"Zacki Almost Saves The Zoo" will tell the story of a boy who lives at the zoo and his battles with Martha, owner of a neighboring amusement park. Martha wants to take over the zoo and close it down so she can expand the park. Zacki discovers the rides in Martha's amusement park change the kids who ride them, turning them into mindless automatons. With the help of the animals in the zoo, Zacki tries to prevent Martha's takeover attempts and stop her mind-altering rides."



Scott's creations for Bluemooner can be seen on Bluemooner Studios' website at http://www.bluemoonerstudios.com



More of Scott Shelden's work can be found on his website at http://cargocollective.com/sshelden



About Scott Shelden

Scott Shelden graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art with a BFA in 2012. He has interned at Screen Novelties in Los Angeles, and taught at the LA Stem Academy. Scott is a versatile artist. Along with working on stop motion animation projects he has created commissioned murals and paintings for various public and private institutions.



About Bluemooner Studios

Located in Orange CA, Bluemooner Studios is a start-up stop-motion animation studio. They are currently in pre-production for the stop-motion animation series, "Zacki Almost Saves The Zoo". Many of the character figures of "Zacki Almsot Saves The Zoo", which are being used for pre-production, can be seen at their website.



