Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --Wage garnishment can quickly turn from an inconvenience to a near-crippling financial blow, but the Maryland bankruptcy attorneys at Goren & Tucci, LLC, want to ensure that prospective clients understand that filing bankruptcy is a useful tool in immediately stopping wage garnishment. With the right legal assistance, a quick end to wage garnishments can occur, offering financial relief while the further benefits of the bankruptcy process are revealed.



Filing bankruptcy to stop wage garnishments is useful for several different mechanisms. In the long-run, the debt or debts which led creditors to pursue wage garnishments to begin with will either be discharged, or will be a part of an overall reorganization plan, offering more time and flexibility for paying off debts.



Before these big picture benefits occur though, there are also immediate benefits offered before the bankruptcy case is completed. "When you file for bankruptcy, one of the key initial benefits is the automatic stay," explains bankruptcy attorney Brian A. Tucci.



"The automatic stay is activated as soon as the bankruptcy case begins, rather than when it's finalized," adds bankruptcy attorney Robert K. Goren. "This enables instant relief, not only for wage garnishments, but also for a range of punitive financial actions which may be taken against you by collection agencies, creditors, or the government."



With a full paycheck restored, many debtors are able to quickly find stable ground, and enough temporary relief to get back on track. Further, garnishments taken from the debtor from up to 90 days before bankruptcy was filed may even be able to be recovered.



How the debt is handled after that point will depend on whether chapter 7 or chapter 13 bankruptcy was filed. Beyond that, there are a range of factors taken into account, including the specifics of the individual's finances, income, other debts and property, and so forth.



Any person facing wage garnishments and considering bankruptcy as a solution should consult with an experienced bankruptcy law firm for assistance. Visit Goren & Tucci online at GorenTucciLaw.com, or call 301.977.4300 for assistance or to schedule a free initial consultation.



About Goren & Tucci, LLC

