Storage Protection by Shield Now Available

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2019 --COLUMBUS, OHIO, October 1, 2019 — M2M Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce the release of its latest location-based services product, Storage Protection by Shield, which aims to provide customers with the first of its kind, premier storage protection technology during storage months.



According to the NICB, motorcycles and boats are targets for theft in the colder months when the "stolen parts trade" increases*. Storage Protection by Shield offers customers with a simple solution for peace of mind.



Mark Dillon, President of M2M Technologies stated, "With Storage Protection by Shield, customers can now store their inventory worry-free, including indoor locations where other GPS devices will not work. As a self-powered, battery-operated device, Storage Protection by Shield does not drain the battery of customers' valuables. Additionally, it can be used on any asset regardless of access to a power source."



Storage Protection by Shield is designed for ultra-low power consumption, allowing customers to protect their property for three to five years. Unlike any other current technologies on the market, Storage Protection by Shield has indoor positioning technology for deeper building penetration using WiFi location capabilities. There are no additional service contracts, monthly subscription costs or installation requirements, making this product a hassle-free solution for customers' storage needs.



For additional product information, visit http://www.getm2m.com/storage-protection. Contact Mark Dillon at 614-656-8056 or any authorized Shield dealer for more information or to place your order.



About M2M Technologies, LLC

M2M Technologies was founded by pioneers and experts in the location-based services industry, providing Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) related products and services to the market. Executives at M2M utilize the depth of their experience and breadth of their knowledge to be location-based services experts providing simple and efficient turnkey tools and workflow process solutions. M2M Technologies has completed numerous GPS industry implementations within large-scale data processing environments, across a broad array of industries.



