StorageLookup.com Connects Customers with Self-Storage Providers

Lake Forest, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --For two decades now, the self-storage industry has been one of the most consistently expanding sectors in the United States, generating over $38 billion in revenue every year. Cumulatively, there's an incredible 21 square feet of storage space for every American household. It has been estimated that 9.4% of households rent a storage unit, making it one of the most in-demand sectors, and almost guaranteed that at some point in their life, every person will need to rent a storage unit. Believe it or not, self-storage facilities actually outnumber that other ubiquitous symbol of capitalism, McDonald's restaurants, 48,500 to 14,350.



To help tame and navigate that gigantic landscape, a new website has launched - StorageLookup.com. For consumers, StorageLookup.com will help them find the best price on available storage unit near them, as well as moving services. And for the storage providers, StorageLookup.com is a golden marketing opportunity. It even includes the option for homeowners to list their own garage or closet as a storage unit – in a sense it's "Airbnb for stuff."



StorageLookup.com is user friendly, with the same nimble interface whether on mobile or desktop. Users can find available storage space and prices either using the interactive map, entering a city of their choice, or exploring local options. The platform was created by a 24-year real estate veteran focused on investing, rehab and management.



"We designed StorageLookup to be the ultimate destination for every aspect of the self-storage industry," said Richard Gregg, founder and CEO of StorageLookup.com. "How many times have you booked a storage unit online only to find out the price has changed, they don't have the size you were looking for, or the famous upsells when you go to sign the contracts? With just the click of a button you will get updated pricing and availability right from the source."



Since it's been estimated that 40% of all storage needs are triggered by a residential move, consumers can also access local pricing and reservation options for movers in their area, whether just a local relocation or a cross-country change of life. The site also offers great tips on packing and preparing items for long-term storage.



For more information, visit www.StorageLookup.com.