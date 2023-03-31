Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, provides a variety of store awnings for commercial buildings that help to draw attention to the building as well as potentially advertising the business on them as well. MASA Architectural Canopies designs and builds metal store awnings that help provide a distinctive look to any building. Contact them today to learn about the different lines of store awnings that they have as well as how they can make clients a custom store awning.



In many cases a store awning is added to a building to provide some protection from the weather. This protection extends to customers and others who come into the building, but it also provides protection for the door and frame from the elements. When they are extended over windows, they provide this same protection for the windows from the elements. This can also extend to the harmful sunlight coming through the windows that will fade the colors of whatever is in front of the windows.



Their metal store awnings are built to last as well, unlike the fabric awnings that customers may have seen. While they may look nice initially, they aren't sturdy enough to stand up for very long to the intense sun, rains, and wind that will constantly bombard the fabric awning. Their metal store awnings will last for many years and look as good then as it did the day it was installed.



Their store awnings help to draw attention to the building with shape and color. While they are functional as well, in many cases they have helped to design store awnings that add important features to a business and building. Many store awnings are used as advertising for the business that is in the building. Some store awnings are used to create additional space, such as for outdoor seating for example.



Their store awnings are built to last utilizing aluminum for much of the construction. This metal is durable and will not rust. This allows the store awnings to remain strong for the duration of its life. Their metal store awnings are also lightweight making them easy to install yet will easily handle any weather conditions that clients can imagine. Contact MASA Architectural Canopies today to learn more about adding a store awning to any building.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.