STORExpress Self Storage Participates in Operation: Kind Heart

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2019 --STORExpress Self Storage participated in their very own program "Operation: Kind Heart" throughout the 2019 holiday season. With facilities all over the greater Pittsburgh area and Warren, Ohio, they are determined to make a difference and be a positive change for many. STORExpress made it their mission to help shine light in their communities through random acts of kindness and encourage anyone else who has the ability, to pay it forward to someone else.



"If we can change just one person's mood or create a more positive outlook on life, we have succeeded. We want to encourage others that kindness can be spread with a simple action. From bringing coffee to our local crossing guards to leaving scarves in the park, the possibilities to brighten one's day are endless," says Jessica Casto, Director of Marketing. As a company, STORExpress was able to complete 40 random acts of kindness in the last few months. Others of which included collecting donating to a local food bank, donating pet supplies to an animal shelter, bringing muffins to a local school to show staff appreciation, and many more. The operation began with an idea to create a movement that could embody their message of being "The Neighborly Place, For Life's Needed Space" and could also spread amongst many because of its simplicity. They encouraged their customers to participate and hope to continue spreading positivity throughout the new year.



STORExpress is a convenient and secure storage solution for both residents and businesses. They are dedicated to keeping their customers happy through superior services and offering unique spaces for everyone including climate-controlled storage, vehicle storage, art studios, office space, band rehearsal rooms, and more. For additional information, visit storexpressselfstorage.com or on view their social media pages @storexpressselfstorage.



Contact

Jessica Casto

(412)-449-0123

Fax: (412)-447-0008

info@storexpress.com

https://storexpressselfstorage.com