STORExpress Self Storage Ranks in ISS Magazine for First Time

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --ISS Magazine announces that STORExpress has ranked within the top 100 nationwide storage operators in the U.S. The business has grown substantially since it's opening in 1999. With 13 facilities and over 7,000 units, the company has ranked 67th in the nation for its outstanding performances.



Specialty storage has helped the company develop into untouched Pittsburgh markets that need growth. The president of the company, Steve Mitnick, states "we have been able to provide a service to satisfy the needs of our customers. Ranking in the top 100 is definitely an indication that we're doing a good job supporting our customers. It's also a huge testimony to our employees for growing our company to this level."



STORExpress has continuous plans of expanding into these specialty storage spaces. The company will continue to add RV Storage, Vehicle Storage, Band Rehearsal Rooms, Art Studios, and Contractor Spaces to their facilities. Being able to support everyone's storage needs and provide workspaces for local entrepreneurs is what it's all about, says Mitnick."



STORExpress is dedicated to creating a neighborly storage experience for their customers. Innovating is in the fabric of who they pride themselves on being, from the world's first robotic storage facility to band rooms and art studios, wine storage, climate-controlled units, and contractor spaces. They believe in offering their customers unique space and superior services for every need. Their friendly and knowledgeable employees are committed to their number one priority: keeping their customers happy. For more information, visit storexpressselfstorage.com or find them on social media @storexpressselfstorage.



