Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2015 --Since 1947, impoverished children throughout the United States have been helped by the United States Marine Corps by their Toys for Tots Foundation. The mission of the USMC: bring joy into the lives of needy children during Christmas. Inspired by this cause, Amazing Spaces Storage Centers has participated as a drop off location for toys over the last seven years. Since 2008, locally Amazing Spaces has collected toys for this worthy endeavor at each of its self-storage properties in Houston. Once again this year, Amazing Spaces is reaching out to its community, networking affiliates, and family members to donate a new, unwrapped toy.



Thanks to its many convenient locations, Amazing Spaces has been a successful drop-off location for the last seven years. In 2014, the Amazing Spaces location on Louetta Road in Spring, Texas received multiple pallets of toys. "We were lucky that we had an extra unit to put all the toys in," laughs Jeremy Garman, the Director of Operations for Amazing Spaces. "Each year, we love being able to help the Toys for Tots Foundation collect toys. We try to do everything possible to ensure everyone who walks through our doors donates a toy. Giving back is just one part of our Amazing difference". To further encourage individuals to donate to this cause, Amazing Spaces is offering a special promotion to any individual who chooses to donate.



All four Amazing Spaces locations will serve as drop off locations for any new, unwrapped toy donations through Wednesday, December 9th. Donations will be accepted during business hours in each property's main office. Please donate at the Jersey Village property (10830 West Road), Champions property (9040 Louetta Road), our Medical Center property (2412 W. Holcombe Blvd.), or The Woodlands property (18250 IH 45 South).



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces is Houston's premiere provider of storage services and moving supplies for discriminating individuals and businesses. The award-winning properties can be found in Houston, Spring, and The Woodlands. Two new Amazing Spaces locations are set to open late 2016 and mid-2017.



For additional information about Amazing Spaces Storage Centers, please contact Kelsey Rayphole or visit http://www.AmazingSpaces.net.



For additional information regarding the Toys for Tots program and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, please visit the website http://www.toysfortots.org. Any questions regarding the program on a local level can be addressed by Carole Nemec at (713) 726-4440 or cjnemec@hotmail.com.