Stormfitters Adds Functionality and Aesthetics to Home with Impact Windows in Sarasota and Clearwater

St. Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --The most common problems almost every homeowner faces is striving to keep one's property safe from intruders. Considering this, having security impact windows installed can be of help for one to achieve the goal. Apart from keeping one place safe, there are other benefits as well. Stormfitters is pleased to launch new impact windows in Sarasota and Clearwater. The idea is to ensure an extra layer of security to the property to evade the external invasion.



The company has a team of time tested experts who can utilize the best window manufacturers for both impact and non-impact designs with a wide variety of retrofit and new construction styles. The technicians at Stormfitters are experts at handling any window replacement projects, be it for a residential or commercial unit.



The best part of having impact windows installed at one's home is to save energy. There is nothing like fretting over high cooling costs in the summer. These windows reduce the amount of solar heat that enters the home, which means one will not have to crank one's air conditioning unit up to reach a comfortable level.



The reason why these windows become so popular is for its ability to protect furniture, artwork, and other valuables from the glaring sunshine preventing them from being discolored.



While these windows will not be able to eliminate all of the bothersome sounds emanating from busy intersections, highways, and heavily trafficked areas, it can greatly reduce them and make one's space more serene.



These windows are particularly quite popular in the area that is prone to frequent storms and hurricanes. While shutter windows can certainly give protection but make one's home look less than beautiful, impact windows enhance the overall look of the home while giving protection from the wind, rain, and other elements that threaten to enter and wreak havoc on one's home.



For more information on storm shutters in Sarasota and Largo FL, visit http://www.stormfitter.com/products/storm-shutters.



About Stormfitters

Stormfitters is the clear expert in Hurricane Protection in the 10-county, Tampa Bay market area, specializing in impact & non-impact window replacement, impact sliding doors, door updates, and door replacement, hurricane shutters and every type of severe weather exterior product.