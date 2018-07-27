Stormfitters Ensures Protection with Impact Windows in Sarasota and Largo, Florida

Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2018 --When storms or the harsh weather is on the way, it becomes necessary to protect one's home. Hurricane impact windows by Stormfitters are an excellent alternative to traditional storm shutters. The impact windows are designed to provide 24-hour hurricane protection for every homeowner and business in Sarasota and Largo, Florida.



Stormfitters is a trusted provider of doors and impact windows in Sarasota and Largo Florida. The window products they offer are not only designed to ensure protection, but they also add beauty and curb appeal to their home.



As an alternative to storm shutters, there is no need to take it down and put it back whenever a storm is approaching. It is designed with an interlayer sealed in between two layers of glass which makes it difficult to break.



A broken window is one of the most common points of entry for most burglary cases. Stormfitters offers a wide range of impact windows that prevent burglars from invading their property.



Replacing windows again and again after it has been damaged may be an expensive affair. More so, it may require attention on the part of the homeowners to address the issue to concerned service provider time and again. Stormfitters brings in a unique range of impact windows that will keep one secured for years because of its excellent durability, thus, making it more practical.



With today's rising electric bills, impact windows are becoming more popular because of its improved energy efficiency. Furthermore, they offer UV protection of 99% of rays that penetrate into the home. With its benefit, one's furniture, carpeting, and flooring's color will be intact and unfaded.



In addition to impact windows, Stormfitters also offers front doors in Clearwater and Tampa, Florida.



About StormFitters

StormFitters is a leading door and window supplier across West Central Florida for more than three decades. The company specializes in storm shutters and replacement doors and windows.