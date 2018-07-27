Stormfitters Helps Enhance Gateway with Front Doors in Clearwaters and Tampa, Florida

Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2018 --The front door of the house is essential. It is not just the gateway to one's abode; it is also the first exclamation mark of the person who enters the house. In the wake of this context, if someone is thinking about buying front doors in Clearwater and Tampa, Florida, Stormfitters is the right resource to consider.



One should consider the material of the front door when it comes to buying a front door. Stormfitters has lots of options to choose from. The most common elements that are used for making front doors include wood, metal, steel, iron, and fiberglass.



For those who wish to go for a conventional look, wood is the best. There are many types of wood - oak, mahogany, maple, and pine. The only problem with wood is that it requires regular maintenance since they are more prone to wraps and cracks. The other thing with wood entry door is that they are expensive. Another option one can go for is fiberglass. They give the same Victorian look of glass and are cheaper than wood as well. Fiberglass does not rust, shrink or swell very fast as they are weather resistant.



But if security is a significant concern, steel is the right option to consider. One of the biggest advantages of opting for steel is that they are cheaper than wood and fiberglass. Moreover, they are painted with wood veneer which gives the feel of wood. All it requires is occasional re-paint and coat to protect against the weather. No matter what material one chooses, one should keep in mind the durability, quality, and resistance of the material to withstand harsh temperatures.



The second important thing to consider while buying front door is the appearance. The appearance of the door should be such that it matches with the overall look of the house.



About StormFitters

StormFitters is a leading door and window supplier across West Central Florida for more than three decades. The company specializes in storm shutters and replacement doors and windows.