StoryTime Pup Children's Book Channel Launches Successful Video Storytelling Resource

Endwell, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --A new larger than life character, called StoryTime Pup, is reading books to children on his new YouTube video channel. When parents or children connect to StoryTime Pup's YouTube Channel, kids will hear appropriate, educational and fun stories, play games and exercise their bodies and imaginations. The adorable character, StoryTime Pup is the host of the program and also is the storyteller.



According to author/creator Bill McManus, "I thought that developing a StoryTime channel would be a great tool for sharing stories from exceptional children's book authors. Children are spending so much more time online, and parents are always looking for fun and appropriate learning opportunities and content for their kids. The StoryTime YouTube channel gives all types of families and children the chance to hear these great books. Kids really connect with the StoryTime Pup character and look forward to hearing the next book he reads aloud"



The character, Storytime Pup is filmed against a green screen, which allows the creators to put a background related to each story behind the character. The screen is split with Storytime Pup on the left and original illustrations from the books on the right. As the story progresses the pages on the book side change. The format allows children to simultaneously focus on both the Storytime Pup character and the book illustrations.



Bill also shares, "We are currently working with 75+ children's book authors, with well over 100 potential books for the channel. We are now developing videos for many award winning children's book authors and some of the top rated children's book authors from Kindle. The StoryTime Pup channel also offers other fun segment for children, like: 'magic window' where animal and other kid-related videos appear in a magic window after Storytime Pup says the magic words. 'Seeking and Finding', a learning game where children find hidden objects in colorful pictures. And 'Let's Pretend', where Storytime Pup leads children through imagination exercises. Exercise and arts & crafts videos are also in the works".



Parents and children are encouraged to subscribe to the StoryTime Pup Channel to always have access to the latest StoryTime Pup videos.



For more information visit http://www.youtube.com/c/storytimepupchannel and http://www.storytimepup.com