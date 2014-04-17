Straight Drop Is a Brand New Phone App That Keeps You Connected with Celebrities and DJs for High Quality Shot Outs

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2014 --Straight Drop™ is a brand new app that once downloaded, artists send self recorded "drops" while on the road, in the bed, in the studio, in the car, or anywhere coverage is allowed by service providers. The technological convenience of this app allows for growth within the brands from Rap/Hip hop artists, entertainment persons and celebrities building strong business relationships in seconds with Straight Drop. You request the drop, the user receives the drop and records it, then sends it back.



Features include:

-Access code for privacy

-Studio clarity recordings

-Share drops to email

-Notification of drops by email (Push notification soon)

-Unique Usernames available

-User friendly interface



*More features coming soon!



Special Pricing:



This app is a will be available for a short time at the free level. If you dont want to pay and prefer a pay as you go option, a Straight Drop (lite) Version is availabe as well.



Notes:

-Make sure you always check your SPAM folder for notifications and verification link.

-Feel free to contact our support department if you have any questions or problems

-With spam being a problem in this industry we have worked hard to introduce the access code option for privacy.



This new and innovative tool is imperative for a changing music industry. Hence, is sure to be your favorite DJ’s favorite tool for delivering and receiving drops.



About Skyy Lyfe Entertainment

Skyy Lyfe Entertainment is a Public Relations, Marketing and Consulting Firm since 2004. Known as TEXAS TOP URBAN PUBLICITY FIRM, Skyy Lyfe Entertainment specializes in keeping businesses and individuals connected on a local, regional, national, and worldwide level. Our goal is to get you in front of the right potential clients at the right time whether you are an individual or a business small, medium or large that are seeking the type of services or talent that you are looking to offer! We walk hand in hand with each client: Your Success Is Our Desire!!!



Publicity inquires please contact Skyy Lyfe today. (214) 815 4979