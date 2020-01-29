Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Access Elevator offers pneumatic vacuum elevator products and installations that make mobility efficient and convenient. Providing three different designs, Access Elevator offers an array of options for customers to choose from.



Vacuum Elevators have been changing the game of indoor mobility for the last 20 years. With a pre-assembled and safety tested design, these fully enclosed, self-supporting elevators utilize the most advanced vacuum technology to make indoor mobility swift, comfortable, and attractive.



Pneumatic vacuum elevators have no unattractive ramps or rails that tarnish the look and feel of your home. With an attractive design, vacuum elevators can increase your home's value by adding additional aesthetically pleasing accessibility. Tailored to fit your home's unique requirements, vacuum elevators can travel up to 5 stories and 50 feet in elevation.



Vacuum elevators are simple to use with a single push function that travels at maximum elevator speeds for quick and safe delivery. With additional power failure function, vacuum elevators deliver you slowly and safely to the ground floor by utilizing safety locks and brakes.



Access Elevator provides three unique eco-friendly designs of pneumatic vacuum elevators: PVE30, PVE37, and PVE52. With varied dimensions, weight limits, and classifications, vacuum elevators provide versatile indoor accessibility that can support up to three people and 525 pounds of weight (on certain models), making indoor mobility modern, attractive, and practical.



About Access Elevator

With options in home and commercial installations, Access Elevator provides modified and custom-made accessibility solutions to New York and Pennsylvania residents in Buffalo, Pittsburg, Erie, and the surrounding areas. With comprehensive maintenance plans and professional installations, Access Elevator provides American made accessibility products including vacuum elevators, straight stairlifts, platform lifts and more. For more information on customized accessibility products visit www.accesselevator.com.