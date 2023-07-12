Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has done hundreds of installations of straight stairlifts in Naperville, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, Chicagoland, Bloomington, McHenry, and the surrounding areas. While straight stairlifts might be considered something for older people, the truth is that they can benefit nearly anyone. When homeowners speak with their professional team, they can provide clients all the details about installing a straight stairlift in their home.



While older adults are thought of the most when it comes to a straight stairlift, the truth is, there are many other conditions or issues that can make having a stairlift a great investment. Neuropathy is one such condition that can make navigating stairs very difficult, and it can affect people at nearly any age. Those who suffer from diabetes can also find navigating stairs a challenge.



Arthritis is another affliction that can affect people at nearly any age. Rather than having to climb or descend stairs that put pressure and pain on joints, a straight stairlift provides the ability to minimize these activities that also minimize the pain of arthritis. Muscular diseases and respiratory issues can also affect someone's ability to climb or descend stairs safely, and a straight stairlift provides relief from the taxing activity of using the stairs.



While much of the above issues are ones that are long-term in nature, there are some instances when having a straight stairlift installed for a short period of time makes a lot of sense. There are times where recovery from a surgery or an accident can mean that a person is either limited to the ground floor of the home or would need to stay in a facility where all needed items and spaces are on the same floor. A stairlift rental provides the assistance that is needed for the recovery time but can then be removed once the person is fully recovered. Rentals also provide a nice way to assess if it is worth having it permanently installed.



If clients have a loved one that has stairs in their Naperville, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, Chicagoland, Bloomington, McHenry, or the surrounding area home, it is important to discuss the option of having a straight stairlift installed from Access Elevator. Clients can contact their team today to learn all of the details.



