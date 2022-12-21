Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to offer straight stairlifts that promote safety and freedom for homeowners in Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. If homeowners are having mobility issues with their stairs, they are encouraged to give the Access Elevator team a call to learn more about the straight stairlift options.



At first glance, having a stairlift in a home seems like one of those novelty things that people end up using a couple of times a year. But once homeowners have one installed, they quickly realize that a straight stairlift changes how one looks at stairs, usually by removing the fear and trepidation one has if they have to climb or descend the stairs under their own power.



Whether it happens from aging, an injury, recovering from surgery, or another issue, a straight stairlift provides an easy way to access all of the levels of a home. And it doesn't mean that the stairs can't still be used in the traditional manner either. The footplate of a straight stairlift can be folded up to allow the stairs to still be used normally without taking up much room.



Whether at the top or bottom of the stairs, users can swivel the straight stairlift seat to make getting into and out of the seat easy and trouble-free. Homeowners can even call their straight stairlift to where they are if it is on a different level. This is very handy when more than one person lives in the home and uses the stairlift.



Having a straight stair lift installed in a home really means freedom. It means freedom to continue to live at the place they most enjoy. It means freedom to use the home as they desire. It means freedom from being limited while people recover. The team at Access Elevator can evaluate a home's stairs and provide recommendations on what models would be the best for the situation.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different options of straight stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

