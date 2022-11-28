Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, continues to feature several different manufacturers of straight stairlifts for property owners in Hinsdale, Chicagoland, McHenry, Springfield, Naperville, Frankfort, and the surrounding areas. Whether due to aging, accident, or illness trying to navigate even one or two steps when one is losing their mobility is often difficult; trying to climb an entire set of stairs can be next to impossible.



Of course, the most straightforward benefit of having a straight stairlift installed in a home is that it allows people to navigate the stairs again without the trouble they used to have going up or down. This means that they once again have the freedom to access all the different areas of their home, allowing them to stay in the home they know and love, often referred to as aging in place.



Consider that a straight stairlift might be good for more than just the aging. That's right, others can benefit from having a stairlift in their home. Homeowners may have a family member that is recovering from a surgery that cannot walk without crutches. Rather than attempt to hop up the stairs, sit and ride on the straight stairlift and avoid any potential problems.



Many times, Access Elevator talks with people who aren't sure if a stairlift is the right answer for them. They wonder how often they will use it, and they don't really need to get upstairs or downstairs that often anyway. That's why there is the option for renting a stairlift which allows homeowners in Hinsdale, Chicagoland, McHenry, Springfield, Naperville, Frankfort, and the surrounding areas to try out having a stairlift in their homes. What usually happens is that they use it much more than they anticipated and find that it is really a useful addition to their home.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different models of straight stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



