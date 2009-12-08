Straight Teeth Lead to Healthy Smiles and Healthy Bodies

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2009 -- One of the first things people notice about you is your smile. Try to find a magazine cover showing someone with swollen gums or nasty, crooked, yellow teeth – your smile is your first impression. Straight teeth are not only more attractive, they are also healthier.



Crooked teeth are more easily worn down, and sensitivity and chipping can occur. Crowded teeth are harder to keep clean and thus more likely to have gum disease than straight teeth. Current medical research now shows that there is a strong relationship between gum disease and other systemic diseases and conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fetal development orthopedic implant failure, blood clot formation (strokes and heart attacks) to name a few. This has been termed, "The Oral Systemic Connection". It is far better to prevent major dental and medical problems, rather than having to spend many thousands of dollars for corrective procedures.



But, it is hard to imagine wearing awkward metal braces as a grown-up. That is why Dr K Michael Hood, Director of the Arizona Center for Invisalign, located in Phoenix, Arizona, uses Invisalign, a series of clear plastic aligner trays that slip over your teeth. Each aligner gently nudges the crooked teeth into position, in as few as 6 to 12 months. When you get to the final aligner, your teeth are beautifully straight – all with no metal braces!



Not only can Invisalign aligners straighten your teeth, they can also be used as whitening trays. You can whiten, brighten, and straighten your teeth all at once! As a gift to Dr Hood's Invisalign patients, The Arizona Center for Invisalign provides a complimentary supply of whitening gel to use with the trays at the completion of your Invisalign Treatment.



Make a New Year’s Resolution to straighten, whiten and improve your overall health with Invisalign. Call the Arizona Center for Invisalign at 602-234-3679, or visit online at AzSmiles4u.com/invisalign-braces-phoenix.htm.

